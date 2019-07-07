It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jerry Lee Gordon, age 80 of The Villages, Florida on Friday, June 28, 2019. Jerry was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia and lived in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Key West, Florida and for the past 9 years in the Villages. Born December 24, 1938 in Richmond, Virginia to the late Jack Gordon and Anne Levine Gordon and also his late sister, Shirley Ederhy. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force Military Police serving from 1958 to 1962. He later received his Bachelor's Degree from the Virginia Commonwealth University. He spent his career as a police officer in the Chesapeake Virginia Police Department, Chief of Police in Colonial Beach Virginia, Justice of the Peace in Westmoreland County, Virginia and the Fredericksburg Virginia Police Department. He was also a realtor with Long and Foster and taught at the Community College in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He was the owner of SeaTow Towing in Key West, Florida. Jerry will be lovingly remembered by this wife, Teri, of 39 years and remembered by his former wife, Jayne, with whom he has two beautiful daughters; Debbie Green and Tammy Knight (Tracy) of Fredericksburg, Virginia. He has a stepson, Shannon Bristow Janney of Key West, Fl. He is also leaving behind his six grandchildren; Jessica Green, JD Green, Jason Knight, Travis Knight (Karla), Johan Janney (Patricia Miick) and Selah Ocean Janney. Great grandchildren include Sienna Green, Luna Ocean Janney and Aurora Miick. Also to include niece Patty Ederhy, grand nephews, Josh and Jeremiah Luddeni and grand niece Rebekah Gartenmayer. Organizations that Jerry volunteered with include; U.S. Air Force Civil Air Patrol Auxiliary, President Fredericksburg Area Credit Union, Major in the Virginia Defense Force Military Police, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Commander, Key West, Florida, Firefighter Sugarloaf Volunteer Fire Department, Sugarloaf Key, Florida and Monroe County Sheriff's Office Auxiliary, Monroe County, Florida. He was a member and President of the Fraternal Order of Police in Fredericksburg, Virginia and a member of the Virginia State Club of the Villages. Jerry had his Pilot's License and 100 ton Captain's License. He enjoyed boating, snorkeling, fishing, bunco, bocce, and traveling. Friends are invited to celebrate his life and memories on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Lake Miona Recreation Center at 1526 Buena Vista Boulevard, The Villages, Florida and on August 4, 2019 there will be a Celebration of Life in Fredericksburg, Virginia at 2:00 pm at the FOP Lodge 15, 3700 Fallswood Lane. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The American Heart Association or the Humane Society/SPCA of Sumter County, Florida.