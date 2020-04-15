Ruth Grigg Gordon, 87, of Orange formerly of Amherst, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. Ruth was the loving wife of The Rev. John Gordon for 67 years. She grew up in Dillwyn and attended Madison College. Ruth was very active in community and church groups throughout her life. She did so many things lovingly and unselfishly, always putting others before herself. Ruth enjoyed reading, quilting and was an avid UVA fan. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Anne Gordon-Arbogast (Larry), John Gordon, III (Dawn), Elizabeth Yezierski (Kevin), and Mary Ellen Gordon; five granddaughters, Betsy Mason, (Stuart), Christy Chilton, Ashley Gordon, Ginny Welch (Chris), Molly Scharf (Mike); four great-grandchildren; sister Dorothy Hill; brother George Grigg (Peggy); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carole Gordon Chilton and her brother, Nicholas Grigg. A service will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rose Union Baptist Church, P.O. Box 45 Piney River, VA 22964. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…