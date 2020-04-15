Wendy P. Gorman, 77 of Stafford passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Richmond. Born in Brooklyn New York, she had retired as a public school teacher there. Wendy had moved to Virginia to be near her daughter and will be fondly remembered for her wonderful sense of humor. She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Fugett and her husband, William; her grandson, Julian and two dear friends, Donna Hunter and Marlene Greene. She was preceded in death by her loving cat Nikki, who she will be reunited with forever. Wendy's wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
