Wyatt Welty Gosnell, 79, of Locust Grove, VA passed away at his home on January 31, 2020 after a long battle with heart disease. Wyatt was born on August 7, 1940 to the late Wilmer Welty and Esther Eleanor Gosnell in Wilkensburg, PA. He was also preceded in death by wife Karen. He earned his B.S. and M.S. in Animal Husbandry and Food Science respectively from Penn State. His work career began as Farm Manager at Torrance State Hospital in Pennsylvania. He made a move to Virginia and worked in Quality Control for Southland Corp. He returned to his true love of farming operating his family sheep farm in Mitchells, VA. And ended his work career at Belvedere Plantation continuing to work part time right up until this last pumpkin season. Upon retirement Wyatt focused his energy on the Rescue side of Lake of the Woods Fire and Rescue. He initially completed the training to be an ambulance driver only to find out that his heart condition disqualified him from that position. He trained and worked as an EMT until declining health forced him to put all his energy into fundraising for the squad. He was proud of the work he did on the Annual Fund Drive and advertising in the Lake of the Woods directory. He earned Lifetime Member status with the Lake of the Woods Rescue Squad. Wyatt is survived by his wife Betty. Surviving children are Doug Gosnell, Greg Gosnell and wife Tonya, and Sharon Robertson. Surviving stepchildren are Sandra Guilliano and husband Mark, Steve Sagle and wife Angie. Also surviving are twelve grandchildren and one great granddaughter, Laura Toms, Jennifer Gosnell and daughter Breanna Pasqualini, Eric Gosnell, Brian Green, Matthew Green, William Robertson, Kennedy Gosnell, Cooper Gosnell, Jonas Guilliano, Jemma Guilliano, Mikayla Sagle and Alyssa Sagle. Also survived by brother Gary and wife Carol. A service will be held at Lake of the Woods Church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday February 7, 2020. Burial will follow at Mitchells Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Lake of the Woods Fire and Rescue. Burial arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
