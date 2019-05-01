Shirley Mae Gosper, 91, lifelong resident of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by her caring family. Mrs. Gosper was born in Baltimore but grew up in Falmouth. She always had a passion for fashion and worked for LaVogue, a high end clothing store for 23 years, where she was quite the sales woman. Another great rewarding accomplishment for her was being a Hospice Volunteer for 15 years. Her love and compassion for helping families during difficult times was a huge passion of hers. She gave so many people and families her unconditional love, comfort and encouragement during tough times. Mrs. Gosper was a devoted Christian and longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church where she served in numerous capacities, her favorite being a Greeter at Sunday services until her health declined. Her church family meant the world to her, she loved everybody and in return everyone's path she crossed loved her very much as well. Shirley never met a stranger or a person she didn't like. Mrs. Gosper enjoyed reading her Bible and most of all being with her family and friends. She traveled the world and was well known for her beautiful mezzo-soprano voice. She sang at hundreds if not thousands of weddings, funerals and events in and around the Fredericksburg area, across the United States and Canada. Survivors include her daughter, Nannette Layton (Dickie), sons Ronald Gosper (Kris) and Stephen Gosper (Kim); four grandchildren, Michelle Harvill (Jeff), Brian Layton (Shannon), Leigh Snyder (Jay), and Alex Gosper (Danielle); seven great-grandchildren; eleven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Gosper was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Harry Gosper; her parents, Rose and William Gallahan; sister Norma Snowden; and brother Donald Gallahan. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Trinity Episcopal Church. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.
