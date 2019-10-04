Betty Carter Gouldin, 87 passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her home. The widow of John Gouldin, she was born and lived her entire life in Milford. Betty had retired as an administrative officer from Ft. A.P. Hill after 33 years of service. She was a member of Milford Presbyterian Church, had helped with fundraising with the Bowling Green Vol. Rescue Squad and also volunteered at Mary Washington Hospital. Betty also had been assistant chief election officer in the Bowling Green District. She loved bowling and participated in many leagues throughout her life and also enjoyed her "trips" to Charles Town, West Virginia. Survivors include her three children, John Darwin Gouldin, Robert "Bobby" Gouldin and Tana McDonald (Mark); her grandson, Josh McDonald (Ashley) and three great grandchildren, Addison, Chase and Sadie. The family will receive friends at the Bowling Green chapel of Storke Funeral Home on Friday, October 4th from 6:00 8:00 pm. A funeral will be Saturday, October 5th at 3:00 pm at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Milford Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.