Jessie Ermentraut Gregory introduced her only daughter, Sandra Elizabeth Gregory, into the world at Good Samaritan Hospital, Watertown, New York, June 13, 1936. Sandra cherished her childhood summers and early teens with her mother and brother at the Ermentraut Grandparent's family cottage on Pt Vivian, NY. That was a moment in Pt Vivian history when all 40 cottages were part of a memorable childhood social culture full of parents and grandparents. She was welcome in every cottage and spent as much in other cottages as her own. Surrogate mothers and grandmothers introduced her to reading and writing which subsequently inspired her educational career as an elementary teacher. During her teens she transported herself 3 miles daily to Alexandria Bay, NY in her little blue boat where she waited on tables at local restaurants to earn money for college tuition. On July 1, 1959, Sandra received her BS college degree and a Commonwealth of Virginia Teachers Certificate in elementary education from The Richmond Professional Institute of The College of William and Mary. In July of 1984, she received her Master's Degree in Education and a State Specialty Reading Certificate from the University of Virginia. Her only job was a 32 year teaching career at the Marine Corps Elementary Education School system on the Quantico Virginia Base. Throughout her career she received multiple outstanding commendations from the Commandant of the Marine Corps Schools as both a classroom teacher and Elementary Reading specialist. On September 11, 1971, Sandra married Captain Joseph Goulet, a decorated veteran of the Vietnam war who proudly served with Marine Helicopter Squadron One. On August 20, 2011, she was predeceased by her husband. Sandra was a very human and perpetual role model to her beloved families including stepsons, Joseph and Gerald Goulet. She loved the role of being Aunt to her endless nieces, nephews and beyond while adoring her canine therapy retriever. Sandra was a constant inspiration to her huge number of friends and forever a strong advocate for the value of education as the path to knowledge, independence and security. On August 10, 2018 during her 83rd year of life, my supportive sister succumbed to a relentless illness at The Heritage Home in Oneonta, New York under the care of her Sister-in law, Jacque Gregory and only sibling, an older brother, Daniel Gregory, M.D., retired. Sandra will be honored in a memorial service with family and friends at the Aquia Episcopal Church, Friday May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Stafford,VA, later she will be honored in burial next to her husband, Captain Joseph Goulet at the Quantico Marine Corps Cemetery. Donations may be established in her name for Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, 3800 Fettler Park Drive, Suite 104, Dumfries, Va. 22026, WWW.marineheritage.