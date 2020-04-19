Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES OF 33 TO 36 WILL RESULT IN AREAS OF FROST. * WHERE...NELSON, ALBEMARLE AND GREENE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&