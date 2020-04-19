Kimberly Blankenbaker Graham of Culpeper, VA, age 63, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home. Born February 3, 1957 to William Russell Blankenbaker and Dorothy Rebecca Pierson Blankenbaker in Warrenton, Virginia, she worked for VDOT as a payroll clerk. Surviving Kim are her companion Eddie Tolson of Culpeper, VA her sons; Robert Graham,III and Jonathan Graham and her brother William R."Rusty" Blankenbaker, Jr. There will be a celebration of Kim's life held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Relay for Life, Culpeper Chapter, 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Fond memories and condolences may be offered to the family by visiting clore-english.com. The family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements.
