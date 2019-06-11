George Christian Grampp, 65, of Spotsylvania, died June 8, 2019 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by family. The son of the late Christian and Catherine Grampp, he was born September 27, 1953, in Dover, Delaware. He is survived by Patricia, wife of forty years, by his daughter, Erin Kathleen Grampp of Spotsylvania, his "adopted" son, Christopher Murphy of Murray, Ky., and his beloved German Short-Haired pointer, Rusty. The youngest of five siblings, he was also survived by, Fred Grampp (Karen), Helen Van Blarcom (David), John Grampp, Mary Brown (Richard), and six nieces and nephews. He graduated from Dover High School in 1971 and continued his career at Lowes. Retiring from contractor sales in 1989, he worked in sales at American Standard and Triangle Pacific, owned George Grampp Builder building custom homes, then became a building official for Caroline County. More recently, George worked with his animals and family at Hill Valley Farm, volunteered at the polls on Election days, was a trustee for the Caroline County Agricultural Fair, and announced at VHSA/BHSA hunter/jumper shows. He and Patricia won the Perfect Parent award from the Virginia Horse Shows Association, in 2012, for their many years devoted to supporting their daughter, Erin, on her lifelong journey throughout the equestrian world. He rooted for the Redskins, Capitals, Tarheels, and loved all stock car racing. In lieu of a funeral service, he wishes to donate a permanent structure to his beloved Caroline County Agricultural Fair. The dedication of that donation will also serve as his memorial service. Future notice of that dedication ceremony will be posted on social media. He was a dedicated attendee of Alcoholics Anonymous and wished that any memorial contributions be made to your local AA chapter by visiting Contributions online at www.aa.org or to the "Keep America Great" Trump 2020 campaign. He touched the lives of many and will be missed immensely. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.