Brenda L. Graninger Brenda L. Graninger 66 of Fredericksburg went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday May 14th 2019. She was predeceased by her Mother Virginia L. Morris and Father Floyd E. Morris Sr. Mrs. Graninger was survived by her Husband Patrick Graninger, Brother Floyd E. Morris Jr., Sons Keith Goshert & Wife Lisa Goshert, & Chris Goshert. Stepson Patrick Grainger Jr. and Stepdaughter Mary Sullivian, 5 Grandchildren: Leanne Goshert, Bailey Goshert, Logan Goshert, Mikey Goshert, and Maddie Goshert. Stepgrandchildren Ashleigh Nicole Jett, Ashley Sulivian, Brandy Sullivian, Gracy Graninger & Jacob Grainger. As well as several great grandchildren. Nephew Brian Morris and Niece Stephanie VanNess. Services will be held Saturday June 1st at 1:00 PM at Canaan's Faith Church of God, 1470 Forbes Street Fredericksburg, Va 22405