Tina Kesi Grantz, age 74, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on February 12, 1945 in Pago Pago, American Samoa, daughter of the late Palagi and Faalupega (Tuitele) Leapaga. She had worked for Spotsylvania High School and retired from Boddie Noell Enterprises. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis J. Grantz and her son, Kevin E. Grantz. Survivors include her daughter, Denise Lanier and husband Danny of Spotsylvania, VA; three sons, Gary Grantz and wife Katherine of Spotsylvania, VA, Richard Grantz and wife Sharon of Spotsylvania, Jim Grantz and wife May of Richmond, VA; Daughter-in-law, Nora Grantz of Richmond, VA; three brothers, Palagi Leapaga of Hawaii, Salatielu Leapaga of California, Penitila Leapaga of Washington; one sister, Loto Cottrell and husband Steve of King George, VA; nine grandchildren, Erika, Jordan, Adrian, Christian, John, Kristy, Billy, Shon, Shamus; 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Tina loved NASCAR and enjoyed bowling, gardening, watching her grand and great-grand children and spending time with family. The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00pm Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg where funeral services will be held at 11:00am Monday, August 26, 2019 with Deacon Alberto Bernaola officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg. Condolences may be sent to mullinsthonpsonfredericksburg.com