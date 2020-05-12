Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTHERN AND WESTERN MARYLAND, CENTRAL, NORTHERN AND NORTHWEST VIRGINIA AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&