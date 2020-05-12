Mary M. (Peggy) Gratz Mary M. (Peggy to her family and friends) Gratz, 75, passed away on Thursday, May 7, at Mary Washington Hospital after a fall in her home. Peggy was born in Princeton, West Virginia, and lived in Waynesboro, Virginia, before moving to North Carolina where she graduated from High Point High School. She moved with her husband, Roy, to Fredericksburg in 1975 when he began teaching at Mary Washington College. Peggy earned a B.A. in English and Psychology with honors from Greensboro College in 1967 and, in 1981, a Masters in Library Science from Catholic University. After a brief career in social work, she worked in libraries at Duke University (where she met Roy); in Charleston, SC; in Winston-Salem, NC; at Germanna Community College; and finally for 20 years as a cataloger at Central Rappahannock Regional Library. Not surprisingly, Peggy was an avid reader, and she loved opera and cats. Peggy enjoyed traveling, and she and Roy (and later with their daughter, Kate) did a number of cross-country trips, including driving the Alaskan Highway. They also traveled to England, France, Switzerland, and Italy. Peggy was an active member of Mary Washington ElderStudy and a fan of the Great Lives, Theater, and Philharmonic programs at the University of Mary Washington. Never much of a sports fan, she came to love watching the Nationals baseball games and celebrated their World Series victory last fall. Peggy is survived by her husband, Roy, of 50 years; daughter, Kate; brother, Jack Womeldorf (Ann); sister, Sue Akin (Bill); nieces, Marjorie King and Suzanne Eubank; and nephew, Ryan Akin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Dr. John Womeldorf and Margaret Glass Womeldorf. Peggy was outgoing and friendly and would strike up a conservation with anyone about anything. She will be missed by her family and many friends. A celebration of life will be held when conditions permit social gatherings.
