59, of Richmond, formerly of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 20, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Bradley Gray; his brother and his wife, Todd and Ellen Gray; children, Banner and Bradley Gray; loving partner, Margie Gray; and nephew, Harrison Henry Gray. Brad graduated from Episcopal High School and Hampden-Sydney College. He was a consummate salesman he could sell ice to an Eskimo. He was a longtime member of St. James's Episcopal Church, where he served as an usher. He was also a member of the Country Club of Virginia, where he was a member of the Polar Bear Club. He loved swimming and golf. His personality was bigger than life. Brad will be dearly missed by his friends and family. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, at St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 W. Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James's Episcopal Church.