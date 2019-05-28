James H. Gray, Jr., 74, of Stafford passed away suddenly on Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home. Mr. Gray leaves behind his wife, Stella Gray; daughter Kelly Manus (Chris); step-daughter Shannon Haffa (Rich); step-son Shawn Whisnant; four granddaughters Morgan, Taylor, Alaya and Abby; three great-granddaughters Avery, Emily and Nora; brothers Keith Gray (Ina) and Larry Gray; and numerous cousins. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.