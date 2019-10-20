Larry A. Gray, 68, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Madison, AL. Survivors include his brother, Keith Gray (Iona); sister-in-law Stella Gray; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Hattie Gray; brother Jim; and sister Dianne A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.