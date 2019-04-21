Patrick William Gray, 54, of Spotsylvania County passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Patrick was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Clifton Hunt Club in Bowling Green, VA. Patrick worked for Spotsylvania County Schools for over 20 years as a HVAC technician. He also taught HVAC at Spotsylvania Career and Tech Center for many years. Patrick loved animals, nature, helping people, barbequing and cooking. He enjoyed all sports and played golf and football. Patrick is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Cheryl Gray; two brothers, Mike Gray and Steve Gray (Julie); sister, Sharon Henderson (Anthony); numerous nieces and nephews; and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Mary Gray. Patrick's family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, Patrick's family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to SPCA of Fredericksburg, 10819 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Condolences to his family may be shared online at foundandsons.com.