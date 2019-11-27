Stella L. Gray, 66, of Stafford passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at her home. Survivors include her daughter, Shannon Haffa (Rich); son Shawn Whisnant; step-daughter Kelly Manus (Chris); four granddaughters Alaya, Abriella, Morgan and Taylor; three great-granddaughters Avery, Emily and Nora; two brothers Harold Jones (Barbara) and Eugene Jones (Pat); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Gray, Jr. on May 24, 2019. A service will be held at noon on Saturday, November 30 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.