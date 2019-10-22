Brenda Jean Green, 64, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at her home in King George County, VA. Brenda was born in Maryland to parents Gerald Collins Morgan and Mary Louise Murphy Collins. Brenda was preceded in death by both her parents as well as her husband Linwood Ernest Green. She is survived her children Rachel Smith-Alvey (Ray), Michael Green, and Sara Green (Anthony); three sisters Mary Joanne Moran, Janice Louise Boarman (David) and Deborah Lynn Goodman (Carl); dear in-laws William Ernest and Reba Ann Green; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Brenda, a retired U.S. Postal Service employee, was a natural caregiver, taking care of many family members as well as babysitting children. She battled cancer three separate times and always remained kind, humble, gentle and nurturing. Brenda was a waitress and homemaker in her younger years. She loved to spend time along the Potomac River at Wayside Park with family. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Oakland Baptist Church, King George, VA, with the Rev. Cliff Hedges officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Mary Washington Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.