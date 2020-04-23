Doris Faye Green, 78 of King George, VA passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family to join our heavenly father after a long battle with cancer and other health issues. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 47 years, Lester B. Green, and her parents Phillip E and Emma J. Wilcox, Herbert Wilcox (brother) and Francis Wilcox (sister). She is survived by her children Kathy D. Musick (Byron) and Gary L. Green (Cheryl), 3 grandchildren Gary B. Green, Christopher R. Green, Remington B. Green, brother Larry Wilcox (Theresa), sister Blanch Barker, and her loyal friend and companion, her dog Toby. She enjoyed entertaining her family and friends and will always be remembered for her picnics on the holidays, and special family gatherings. She also enjoyed dancing, fishing, gardening, flowers, plants, shopping, horseshoes, and eating crabs. She enjoyed life to its fullest and above all she loved God, our savior. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, a visitor to Potomac Baptist Church, and a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 4123. She will be missed dearly by all and forever in our thoughts and memories. Visitation will be Friday, April 24 from 6-7p.m.at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel. A private family graveside service will be held at the Green Family Cemetery in King George alongside her husband at 2:00 pm on Saturday April 25, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kindred Hospice, 221 Duke Street, PO Box 253, Tappahannock, VA 22560. Online condolences can be sent to storkefuneralhome.com.
