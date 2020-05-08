Dwayne Orlando Green, 34, of Fredericksburg Va., departed this life unexpectedly on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Dwayne is survived by his parents, Wayne and Joyce Green; brother, Brandon Green; children, Isaiah, Alana, Brooklynn, William and Donnivan; grandmother, Marion Green; and nephew, Brandon Jr. A viewing will be held at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, May 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. (COVID-19 restrictions apply). A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m. at the Moss Cemetery in Bumpass, Va.

