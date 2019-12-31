Allen Howison Green III, 69, of Fredericksburg, VA died Wednesday, December 25th, Christmas Day, 2019 in his home with his loved ones by his side. Allen worked alongside his father Allen Howison Green II, designer and creator of The Fredericksburg Lamp, and kept the tradition going as Fredericksburg's only coppersmiths for 45 years. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Patricia B. Green; their children: Ashley G. Walter, her husband Jordan, and their children of San Rafael, CA; Allen H. Green IV, his wife Naomi, and their child of Stanardsville, VA. Allen is also survived by his mother Mary Belle B. Green, his sister Hertzie Conte and her family, his brother Bill Green, Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, and his friends who are his family too. Appreciation is also given for the care, support, and love of the health teams of The Hunter Holmes McQuire VA Medical Center in Fredericksburg, VA and Richmond, VA, and The Mary Washington Hospice in Fredericksburg, VA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. "And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make."
