Mary Alice Green, 83, of Colonial Beach passed away on April 26, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, her six children, James A. Green, William E. Green, Audrey M. Jackson, Dorothy A. Wilson, Thelma Y. Cook, and Diana Newton; nine siblings, Daniel Jones, Marvin Jones, Thelma Saunders, Rosa Marie Byrd, William Jones, Moses Jones, Evelyn Cox, Raymond Jones and Joseph Jones; one aunt, Alberta Byrd; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and special friend, Mary Hunter. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home (Port Royal) from 12-4 pm. The service will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 11:00 am at Little Zion Baptist Church (Colonial Beach). Viewing will begin at 9:30 am. Guestbook available at brooksfuneralhome.com.