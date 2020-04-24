Reba Ann Green, 82, of King George, Virginia passed away peacefully at Mary Washington Hospital on Saturday, April 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born December 9, 1937 in Ashe County, North Carolina, Reba spent her early years as a child of the Appalachian Mountains. As a teenager, she moved with her family to King George County where she met William, her husband of 67 years. Reba was a loving, devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and made the world's best crab cakes and coleslaw. Above all else, Reba was known across the region for her love of God and his children. She opened her heart, and later her home to provide care and love for hundreds of children (and their families) over the years. Reba cherished and ultimately raised each and every child in her care as her own. Reba is survived by her devoted husband William Ernest; her children Pamela Hayden (George), John Green (Marianne), Doug Green (Christina); her grandchildren Bill Hayden, Michael Green, Sara Green, Rachel Alvey (Ray), Jacqueline Green, Zac Green, Keira Green, Will Green, Nicholas Green and Alyssa Green. Reba was preceded in death by her son Linwood Ernest Green (Brenda Jean) and her grandson Andrew Hayden. In light of the Covid-19 situation and restrictions, the family will have a private graveside service at Oakland Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
