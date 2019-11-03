Jane, born March 5, 1955, passed away on October 13th at her home in Winston-Salem, NC. She is preceded in death by her father Oliver Ray Green, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Lorena Morgan Henderson of Colonial Beach; one sister, Mary Green Noel (Rubin) of Winston-Salem; two brothers, Charles Ray Green (Nancy) of Annapolis, MD and Karl David Green (Chris) of Richmond, VA.; two nieces, Elizabeth Virginia Noel of Winston-Salem, and Alice Morgan Noel of Randleman, NC. Jane graduated from King George High School in 1973 and worked for the NSWC in Dahlgren until her retirement. She moved to Winston-Salem in 2015. She loved her three cats, going to yard sales and collecting antiques. The family will have a private service at a later date.