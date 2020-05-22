Sara Rowlett Gregory, 89, of Spotsylvania, VA, died in her home on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020. Sara was a beloved mother, grandmother (Memaw), great-grandmother, and follower of Christ. Survivors include daughters Janet Gregory Moore, Susan Gregory Hilldrup (Jimmy), grandchildren Jamie Hilldrup (Linda), Sara Kate Moore, Anna Moore, Marianna Hilldrup Alzoukani (Ahmad), and Gregory Hilldrup, and great-grandchildren Dillin Perry, Hailey Perry, Jacob Hilldrup, and Luke Hilldrup. Sara was born on March 30, 1931 in Chesterfield County, VA. In 1950 she married Howard, and they soon moved to Texas for his veterinary school, then Alabama, and back to Fredericksburg to start a veterinary clinic. They were married for 60 years and raised two girls together, Janet and Susan. Sara and Howard were members of Fredericksburg Baptist Church where Sara was a Children's Choir director, Sunday School director, and adult choir member for a number of years. She was a founding member of Chancellor Baptist Church with Howard, where she was a children's Sunday School teacher and adult choir member. She was also the first female moderator of the Fredericksburg Baptist Association. Together, the Gregorys were faithful to missions at home and abroad. Sara was the Women's Missionary Union (WMU) Director for several years at Fredericksburg and Chancellor Baptist Churches, Associational Director of WMU for the Fredericksburg Baptist Association, and a WMU officer on the state level. Through the Baptist General Association of Virginia she and Howard served in Mexico, England, and spent two summers as field coordinators for a partnership with the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Sara was predeceased by her husband, Howard E. Gregory, DVM, sister, Gene Rowlett Moore, son-in-law Andrew Lewis Moore, Jr, DDS, and nephew Steven Moore. There will be a private graveside service for family on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Fredericksburg Baptist Church.
