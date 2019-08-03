Jeanette Williams Griczin, 78 of Stafford County, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Jeanette was born in 1940 in Stafford County in her parents' home. She was the daughter of Whitfield Williams and Agnes Williams Markham. Jeanette was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Survivors include her one daughter, Theresa Ponton; three sons, James K. Griczin II, Anton Griczin, and David Griczin; two sisters, Annette Newton and Laura Lowe, both of Stafford; and a brother, Phillip Williams of Bowling Green. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren Ashley Best, Amber Hutchins, James K. Griczin II, Katelyn Griczin, Kelli McBee, Dylan Griczin, Evan Griczin, Amelia Griczin, Sarah Griczin, David Griczin Jr., and Camila Garner; and one great-grandchild Conner McBee. A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, August 6 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.