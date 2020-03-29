Charles Carlton Griffin, 95, of King George County, passed away at Roseland, his home on the Potomac River, surrounded by family, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Carlton was the eldest child of Charles Emil Griffin and Margaret Pratt Griffin. His sister, Ruth Griffin preceded him in death in 1981. Carlton married Lois Marie Foster on April 5, 1947, who passed away in 2014, after 67 years of marriage. Carlton is survived by his three daughters and their husbands: Mary Lynne and Dave Moore of Gainesville, Florida, Janet and Bill Michael of Mystic, Connecticut, and Amy and Jim Ray of Lynchburg, Virginia. He was the proud grandfather of Julie Michael Dodd (Mike), Jeffrey Griffin Michael (Jennifer), and Joseph Foster Michael (Caic), and great grandfather to Adelie Roseland and Eloise Ruth Dodd (Julie and Mike), Griffin Alexander Michael (Jeffrey and Jennifer), and Chloe Josephine Michael (Joseph and Caic). Storke Funeral Home will be handling arrangements. Due to the Covid-19 recommendations, a small private service will be conducted at the family cemetery. Online guest book & details at StorkeFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the International Learning Center, Parkview Baptist Church, 3403 NW 13th St., Gainesville, FL 32609.
+1
+1