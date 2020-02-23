Kimberly Q. Griffin-Clanagan, 48, of Fredericksburg, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home in Lorton, VA after a courageous 12 year battle with breast cancer. She was a 1990 graduate of Courtland High School and attended the nursing program at Germanna Community College. She is survived by her parents, Henry and Lynn Griffin; children, Troy Clanagan, Jr, Tiffany Clanagan, and Torin Clanagan; sisters Pamela Bailey (Daryl) and Sheree Ward; brothers Thomas Revish and Christopher Ward, Sr.; aunts, nieces, nephews, great-nephews and numerous other family and friends. A service and repass will be held at 11 a.m on Tuesday, February 25 at Alfred Street Baptist Church, 301 South Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA 22314.