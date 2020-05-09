Laura Jane Griffin went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2020 at Bowling Green Nursing Home. She was born June 27, 1947 in Monroe North Carolina to the late Jessie and Minnie Griffin of Indian Trail North Carolina. Laura was preceded in death by four brothers, Jessie Jr., Donnie, Graylin, and Cecil Griffin, two sisters, Nancy Griffin and Judy Everhart. She is survived by her loving sister, Agnes Hill and brother-in-law Ronald Hill; devoted nephew Boyce McManus Jr. and his wife Debbie of Ruther Glen, Virginia and their children, Karen, Melissa, Brandon, and Tiffany; devoted niece Rose and her husband, Keenan and their children, Keenan L., Kenton, and Kristopher; niece-in-law, Tia; and great-nephews, Ky, Kaden and Kristian. Thanks to special friends Nick and Gloria Klopsis. The family would like to thank the staff of the Bowling Green Nursing Home for their dedicated care of Ms. Griffin including Joella, Kim Sexton, Sherita. Thank you for your time and devotion. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
