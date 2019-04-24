Janice Paige Griffith, 65 of Stafford passed away at her home on Monday, April 22, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Tony Griffith; her children, Kellie and Timothy (Caroline); her grandchildren, Scarlett and Jackson Griffith, Kevalyn Wood, Cody Bowler, and Dexter and Haylie Peters; great grandchild Killan Bowler; sisters, Dolores Wood and Deborah Ludington; and several nieces and nephews. Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Samuels (Jane) and Adele Samuels and brothers Richard and Donnie Samuels. Janice lived her life always helping others. She worked with children with disabilities and caring for the elderly. Many children knew her as "Nanny". Her favorite pastime was working in the flower garden. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the funeral home, with a burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com