Charles Parker Griggs, 87, of Falls Church, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Cardinal Village in Fredericksburg. Charlie was a devoted husband, dad, and grandpa. He loved playing his drums, going to the beach, and enjoyed big band music. Charlie was a diehard Redskins fan. HTTR! Survivors include his children, Lyn Mills (William), Jennifer Douglas (Phil), and Susan Leake (Todd); grandchildren Travis, Alex, Amy, Jon, Rosser, and Erin; great-grandchildren Harper, Tyler, Peyton, Charlotte, Rhen, and Huck; and sister Marjie Evans. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Griggs. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 26, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.