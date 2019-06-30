Donald Mason Grigsby, Jr., 57, of Rollins Fork died Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home after a long cancer illness. Born in Sumter, South Carolina on an Air Force Base, Donny was a Mechanical Engineering Manager with Colonial Circuits for over 20 plus years. He loved fishing, golfing, working in his garage on vintage cars and tractors. He was a lifelong Redskins fan. He was a loving son, father, brother, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all. Survivors include his devoted mother, Doris Grigsby; his children Glenn and Lori Lea Grigsby of Tampa, Florida; his brother Darren Grigsby and his wife Tina of Rollins Fork; his sister Debbie Weir and her husband Tim of Duck, NC; three grandchildren, two nephews, his beloved dog, Dottie; and many life-long childhood friends. A visitation will be held at Storke Funeral Home Nash & Slaw King George Chapel in King George, VA on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 with burial following at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Donny's favorite charity Wounded Warriors. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.