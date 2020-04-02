Elsie Louise Turner Grigsby (Lou), 77, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully March 30, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Norfolk, VA, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Claude L Turner. Lou was an avid doll lover and collector. Her passion for dolls lead her to be the owner and operator of Lou's Dolls and Crafts for many years. She took great pride in making porcelain dolls and teaching others how to make dolls of their own. She was extremely gifted when it came to arts and crafts and never met a project that she couldn't complete with ease. Her hands were rarely still as she thoroughly enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, cross stitching, painting, wood burning and making beautiful gourds. Her uniqueness and love could be seen in all of her one of a kindcreations. Most of all Lou loved and adored her family, they were her world. She often said, "God and family always comes first". She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her. She is survived by her son, Billy Holland (Debbie); grandchildren, Allen Holland (Kasey) and Angel Holland; great-grandson, Turner Holland; sister, Frances Whitley (Donald); brother, Bud Turner (Barbara); and numerous nieces and nephews. Lou was welcomed home to heaven by her loving husband Wilbur Grigsby of 41 years; son, Allen Lloyd Holland; and sister, Maie Garnett. A private graveside service will be held Friday April 3, 2020 at Round Oak Baptist Church in Corbin, VA. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
