Robert "Bob" Stanley Grim, Sr., 67, of Spotsylvania passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his residence. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he is an Army veteran and worked 40 plus years as a mechanic and tow truck operator for Elliott's Auto Service & Body, Inc., Lew's Auto Service & Salvage and Campbell's Towing. He valued family, and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and building lego sets. Survivors include his sons, Robert (Jennifer) and Kevin (Tina) Grim; father Edward Grim; several siblings; grandchildren Ashleigh and Robert Grim III; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Mae Augusta Grim; and brother Michael Grim. Mr. Grim's wishes were to be cremated and the family will schedule a celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/RobertSGrim/
