Stanley Joseph Griscavage, Jr. 80, of Woodbridge, Va passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living. Stanley was born and raised in Larksville, Pa. After high school, he served in the United States Air Force. He later earned his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from the University of Miami. He lived much of his life in King George Virginia where he worked for the US Navy in Dahlgren. During that time, he also earned his Master's Degree in Engineering from Virginia Tech. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish and also enjoyed traveling the world. He was preceded in death by Frances, his wife of 54 years. He is survived by two sons, James Griscavage and his wife Donna of Fairfax, Va and Jason Griscavage and his wife Jessica and grandson Joseph of Springfield Va. Graveside services will be held at Quantico National Cemetery on Wednesday, May 8 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.