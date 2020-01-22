November 6, 1957 January 15, 2020 Daniel R. Grogg passed away on January 15, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center. Daniel lived in Spotsylvania County prior to his relocation to the Winchester area where he worked for McDonald's, Rubbermaid, and LEAR Corporation. He was an avid sports fan of UVA, the Washington Redskins, and Washington Nationals. His big heart, sense of humor, and gift of gab will be missed by all who knew him. Daniel is survived by his children Jason D. Grogg of Haymarket, VA and Amy L. Grogg of Gore, VA; four grandchildren; sister Lorraine I. Haas; and brothers Darren H. Grogg and Dion J. Grogg. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth D. and Irie J. Grogg, and brother David I. Grogg. Daniel will be cremated with a celebration of life scheduled in spring.
Grogg, Daniel R.
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Grogg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.