Elva L. Goff Grove passed away on June 8, 2019, at the age of 87. She was born on March 31, 1932, in Fauquier County to Harry and Louise Goff. Elva spent many of her childhood and teenage years with the Aubrey Myers family of Warrenton, before marrying Walter R. Grove in 1952 and moving to Somerville to White Ridge Farm. There she spent many years tending Grove's Store and a busy farm family, and being active with community, church, and family events. Later in life, she enjoyed reading, listening to old country music, and spoiling her great-grandchildren. Elva is survived by her husband, Walter, of Somerville and their three children - Donna, Bobby, and Tommy - all of Somerville; two granddaughters, Jennifer Porter (Kevin), Caitlin Menefee (Earl); three great-grandchildren, Alex and Jake Porter and Ella Menefee; two brothers, Stewart and Harry Goff; and two sisters-in-law, Audrey Grove and Dorothy Lee Jeffries. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church in Bristersburg (10867 Elk Run Road, Catlett, VA 20119). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Mt. Horeb UMC for the Kitchen Fund and mailed to Mt. Horeb UMC at P.O. Box 484, Catlett, VA 20119.