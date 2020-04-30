Frank Timothy (Timmy) Groves, born April 4, 1958, age 62, of Colonial Beach, VA, left to meet his maker on April 25, 2020. He was the son of Frank & Elizabeth Groves, both who have preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Linda Groves and children Jesse and Cheyenne Fulkerson and Michael Klontzaris. He was beloved by many friends in the area and will be missed. Timmy worked for VDOT for 41 years before retiring. He was also a lifelong member of the Campbelton Hunt Club. Hunting and fishing were his most favorite hobbies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude's, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 1 from 6-8p at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the graveside burial will be private. For condolences, visit the online guestbook at StorkeFuneralHome.com.

