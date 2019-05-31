Donna Guion, 89, of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Donna was a long time member of North Stafford Church of Christ, and enjoyed her position as oldest in the congregation. She loved to laugh, sing, and eat. Her wedding cakes were wonderful. She is survived by her 4 children, Robert Curtis and wife Katrina of Culpeper, Pamela St. John of Brentsville, Kathy Bell and husband David of Hartwood, and Lt. Joseph Curtis of Culpeper; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Guion; her daughter, Antoinette Bowman; and her grandsons, Ricky Griffith, and Michael Griffith. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at North Stafford Church of Christ. Additional service information can be found at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com as it becomes available.