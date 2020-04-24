It is with sadness and relief that after a 12 year battle with Alzheimer's that the family of Jane Louise Wilkinson Gyllenhoff announce her passing on April 22, 2020. Jane is survived by her husband of 56 years, retired Major Gustav E. Gyllenhoff, her sons' Leif (Jessica) and Todd (Wendy), God-daughter Tiffany Donadi, her best friend Betty Gay "Chips" Bernardo and her sister Sarah Law. Jane was the beloved Nana to Emma, Tatum, Jacob, Taylor, Roman and Lydia. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Helen Ashford and William J. Wilkinson and her beloved Aunt and Uncle Bill and Eloise Straub. Jane was born in 1940 in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Maryland and Front Royal, VA. She graduated Warren County High School and went on to Mars Hill College and East Carolina University in North Carolina to study art and art education. She returned to Front Royal where she taught Art at John S. Mosby Academy. She married her husband, Gus, in 1964 and began the life as a Marine Corp wife living in Jacksonville, NC; Beaufort, SC; and Quantico, VA. After her husband retired from service they moved to Fredericksburg in 1981. Jane was a loving daughter, wife, mother and caregiver to her parents, a best friend and travel companion. And finally, the role that really gave her joy, was that of a grandmother. She was also a teacher, an artist, an entrepreneur, a volunteer who left her mark at places and on people from Mosby Academy and Falmouth Elementary, Mary Washington Auxiliary, Quantico Town, and Hot Shoppes (later to be known at Friends and Neighbors) with the beautiful art she created. We would like to thank the many caregivers that looked after Jane especially the staff at Hughes Home and Michelle from Comfort Keepers. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
