Todd Allan Hage, 73, of of Stafford, VA formerly of Longview, Washington, passed away at Mary Washington Hospital on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and raised his family in Germany. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Denehy Hage; two daughters, Erika Primmer (Ryan) and Keirsten Kennedy (Shaun); four grandchildren, Rhyan and Quinn Primmer, Isla and Caden Kennedy; brother, Lonnie Hage (Marcia) and his nieces and nephew, Shelley, Sheri, and Shawna (Hage), Tracey and Lisa (Newt); Kate and David (Denehy); and many nieces and great nieces and nephews. They want you to know he was kind, he was the biggest fan of UConn Women's Basketball, he was hilarious, and he was loved. He passed all those traits on to them. A graveside service will be held in Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the SPCA, in honor of his beloved dogs, Mikey and Bailey. Online condolences may be made in his name to the SPCA via www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com