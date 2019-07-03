Fern E. Hairfield, 93, of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Hughes Home. Ms. Hairfield worked at the Free Lance Star for 40 years as a secretary. She enjoyed gardening, caring for her beloved cat, Willie, and most importantly, communicating on her computer with her family and friends. Survivors include her sister, Faye Johnson; nieces Martha Fisher (John), Lynne Haynes, and Kristin Barbour (Tom); and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her long-time partner, Willard Griffin; her parents, Clarence and Callie Hairfield; sisters Lorene Winder, Helen Hill; niece Lisa Krausse; and nephew-in-law Greg Haynes. Services will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.