Barbara Jean Franck "Bobbie" Hall, 78, of Mineral, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her devoted family, due to complications of cancer. She was born on February 17, 1942 to the late Charlie T. and Bessie B. Franck. Known to all as "Memaw", she loved her family and friends dearly and enjoyed every moment spent together. Bobbie worked in the 70's and 80's as the Secretary of the Stafford County Board of Elections. During her time at Spring Knoll Farm, she raised numerous thoroughbred racing horses and enjoyed racing in Charlestown, West Virginia. She was also an active member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Jerry C. Hall; her four children who were her life, Kathy Hall-King of Fredericksburg, J.C. Hall (Diana) of Stafford, Danny Hall (Connie) of Alexandria, Tina Oakes (Bobby) of Spotsylvania; eight grandchildren J.D. King, Caroline King, Erin Tighe (Daniel), Megan Thomason (Jason), Jacqueline Hall, Morgan Oakes, Christopher Oakes, Ethan Hall; and four great-grandchildren Lee Tighe, Calvin Tighe, Teagan Thomason, and Cameran Thomason. The family will announce the date of the service in the near future. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Mission Ministries, c/o Fellowship Baptist Church, 13737 Post Oak Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22551 or Hospice of the Piedmont, c/o Advancement Department, 675 Peter Jefferson Highway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22991. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

