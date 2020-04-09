Christopher Nathaniel Hall III, 63, passed away on Sunday, 29, March 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, in Spotsylvania, Virginia. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Annette Hall; two daughters Kermora Russell (Robert) and Kristal Hall to join his youngest daughter Makeda Hall. He loved his grandchildren; Divantae Hall, Alexis Russell, Chikyra Hall and Robert Russell. He faithfully served in the United States Army for over 20 years. A memorial service will be held at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel on Wednesday,15 April 2020. It will be streamed online at 12pm, officiated by Rev Dr. Robert Russell. Interment will be private and take place at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to support the upbringing of his granddaughter. Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com