DAVID ALAN HALL, 58, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 at his home. David served in the U.S. Army for 13 years. David was awarded many medals and commendations while in Southwest Asia. David is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sandi; his 2 sons, David (Haley) and Christopher and daughter, Crystal (Bradley). David loved his 10 grandchildren kyle, Alysa, Addyson, Kathryn, MaeLynn, Niclole, Raven, Kira, MacKenzie and Bradley, Jr.. David was the son of the late David A. Hall and is survived by his loving mother, Ruth E. Hall, & 5 siblings. David's in laws are Horace Eugene and Beenie Jean Griffin. THERE WILL BE A CELEBRATION OF LIFE AT THE LEE'S PARKE CLUB HOUSE FROM 12 P.M. TO 3 P.M. ON JULY 14, 2019. THE ADDRESS IS: 5599 HOLLEY OAK, FREDERICKSBURG, VA. 22408. David will be interred at the Quantico National Cemetery at a pre-determined date.