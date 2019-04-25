Elizabeth Seay Hall, 81, of Spotsylvania County passed away after a long illness on Friday, April 19, 2019. She is now at peace in Heaven. Elizabeth retired after a long career as a stenographer at VDOT. She was a dedicated member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department for many years. Elizabeth and her husband were avid travelers. They enjoyed cross-country trips and European getaways, but Elizabeth was always eager to get back to the home she loved. She was quiet and gentle but loved to dance and would spend many Saturday nights at the Eagles. Elizabeth's happiest times were spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Inez Seay; three brothers, Charlie, Wilson and Douglas Seay; and a sister, Ruby Seay Pritchett. Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 32 years, Milton Hall; her daughter, Serena Wheeler; three grandchildren, Jesse and Chris Bower, and Josie Wheeler; brothers, Scott Seay, and Clifton Seay; one great-grandson, William; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and other loving extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22553. Condolences to her family may be shared online at foundandsons.com.