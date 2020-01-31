49, of Montross, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. His friends and family will remember him for some of his hobbies including his avid vinyl records collection, listening to podcasts, especially TMOS and watching sports when his two favorite teams were playing, the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. Gerald was most known for his witty sense of humor and the love he had for his family, friends and his many pets. He is survived by his loving wife, Rachael Hall; two sons, Zachary and Jacob Hall; mother, Theresa McCarthy (Ron); brother, Bill Reynolds (Anita); two sisters, Tracy Lynn (Darryl) and Sherry Reynolds; as well as numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Gerald is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Carl Hall, Jr. A celebration of Gerald's life will be held at 12 pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Stratford Harbour Club House with Pastor Michael Hirsch conducting the memorial service.
Hall, Gerald Carl
