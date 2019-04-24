Hazel June Hall, 83, passed away peacefully in her Spotsylvania home on Monday, April 22, 2019. Mrs. Hall retired from Computer Printing and later worked for Bookcrafters. When you passed her home you could not help but notice her well landscaped yard and blooming flowers. After retirement, she traveled with her husband, Charles, went camping and sightseeing. Mrs. Hall loved country music. Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Charles L. Hall; son Charles "Ricky" Hall (Frances); daughter Linda Sullivan (Jackie); grandchildren Angie, Aaron (Lisa), and Arica (Chris); great-grandchildren Brittney, Tyler, Colby, Emma, Chloe, Isaac, Joshua and Alayna; and sister Thelma Williams of Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents of White Oak, Richard (Capt. Dick) Newton and Effie Newton; sisters Helen "Sissy" Burton and Marie "Da Da" Miller; half-sisters Rosie Payne Sanford and Sylvester Stricklin; brothers Richard Newton, Leroy Newton, Bernard Newton and Alvin "Boo-kie" Newton. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 25 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sylvania Heights Baptist Church, 150 Church Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.