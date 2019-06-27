Phyllis D. Hall Murray, 86, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Friday, June 21 at Mary Washington Hospital. Phyllis was active in the Women's Club of Fredericksburg (WCF) for many years, fulfilling several leadership roles over her long membership tenure and as of April 2019; she was recognized as Member of the Year. In addition to her involvement in the charitable work of WCF, she was an avid, lifelong bridge player. She is survived by her husband, Hank Z. Murray and her children, Pamela Hall Gorski, Jeff Hall, and Doug Hall who reside in Fredericksburg and Marty Hall of Colleyville, Texas. Her family includes 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor are requested to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or online at stjude.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.