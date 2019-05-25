Ozelle A. Hall, of Beaverdam, Virginia, died peacefully after a brief illness on May 22, 2019 at the age of 95. Ozelle is survived by her sons John A. Hall (Brenda) and James A. Hall (Janine); three grandchildren: Shandie H. Covington (Matt), John A. "Artie" Hall (Missy), and Kristy H. Redford (Craig); and seven great-grandchildren: Brandon Heath, Emma Covington, Ashton Hall, Andrew Redford, James Hall, Colin Covington, and Stella Hall. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Molly Anderson, loving husband of almost 62 years, Aubrey G. Hall, and her four older siblings: Cecil Anderson, Sidney Anderson, Jessie Krieger, and Annie Mae Hicks. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Cory Hall. Ozelle enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles, reading, travel, spending time with her family, and quiet times at home. Visitation will be held at Nelsen's Funeral Home in Ashland from 4pm - 8pm Saturday, May 25, 2019. A funeral is scheduled for 1:00pm Sunday, May 26, 2019 at County Line Baptist Church with burial to follow at the church cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Ozelle may be made to County Line Baptist Church (2461 Ladysmith Road, Ruther Glen, VA 22546) or the Bon Secours Community Hospice House (online or 1133 Old Bon Air Road, Richmond, VA 23235). The family would like to thank Dr. Jon-Erik Houser and the Bon Secours Hospice House for their compassionate care of our mother and grandmother. Condolences may be registered online at www.nelseashland.com.